DNA Exclusive: Analysis of political crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a new offer to convince his rebel MLAs that he is ready to step down from the post of Chief Minister, but he wants the new Chief Minister to be a Shiv Sainik. That is, he is making an offer to Eknath Shinde that if he comes back, Uddhav will make him the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Secondly, he is also instilling greed in his mind that even if he goes with BJP, he should be made the Chief Minister. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde has said that all the rebel MLAs are ready to come back if Shiv Sena breaks its ties with Congress and NCP.

In today’s DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. Now Uddhav Thackeray is left with only 16 MLAs out of 55 and all other MLAs are with Eknath Shinde. Shinde is saying that he is the real leader of Shiv Sena. He wants to take over the entire party and throw the Thackeray family out of it.

The most interesting match of politics is being played in Maharashtra at the moment. And this game has everything. It also has a numbers game. And this whole political game is like a film story, in which you will also get comedy and tragedy. And the comedy is that Uddhav Thackeray was only saving his government till now. But now it seems he will not be able to save his party Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde has directly challenged the decision of Uddhav Thackeray, in which Uddhav removed him from the post of Legislature Party leader and declared Ajay Chaudhary as the leader of Shiv Sena MLAs. But Shinde has now written a letter to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, and he has told him that he has the support of two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs. And all these MLAs have elected him as the leader of their legislature party. This means that Eknath Shinde has directly taken over Shiv Sena.

