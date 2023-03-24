DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification And Its Ramification For Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha on Friday after getting convicted in the 2019 'Modi Surname' defamation case. The Lok Sabha Secretariat notified that Gandhi's disqualification was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname' remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stays disqualified from contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.

Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 clearly states that-

The moment a Member of Parliament is convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for at least two years, he becomes ineligible to remain a Member of Parliament.

Legal Options Left For Rahul To Be Reinstated As A Lok Sabha MP

To get the stay on conviction, Rahul Gandhi will have to file an appeal in the high court against yesterday's order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Rahul Gandhi will also have to get a stay on conviction before the by-election is held in Wayanad seat. He can contest the 2024 elections only after getting a stay on conviction or reversing the lower court's decision.

