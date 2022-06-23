Assam is facing a devastating flood in which more than 100 people have died so far and 55 lakh people of the state are directly affected by it. There are 2.5 lakh people whose houses have been submerged due to this flood and these people are now forced to live in relief camps built by the government. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde is staying with more than 40 Shiv Sena MLAs in a five star hotel in Guwahati, the capital of Assam. These MLAs can topple Uddhav Thackeray's government Maharashtra at any time. Now the question is, which of these is the bigger news for you?

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the media’s indifferent attitude towards Assam floods.

The floods in Assam is not a big news for the media. Instead, the stay of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati is a big news for them. Nothing could be sadder than this. The people of north-east India have been drawing the attention of the entire country towards the devastation caused by the floods for the last one month, seeking help and appealing to the media to give some space on their channel.