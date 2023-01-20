topStoriesenglish
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of the Pfizer Covid vaccine controversy

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will discuss how Pfizer and Moderna's attempts to coerce the Indian government into accepting their conditions did not succeed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, India faced a major challenge in securing enough vaccines for its population. The government sought to have foreign companies producing vaccines in India, but faced opposition from the likes of Pfizer and Moderna. These companies had conditions that the Indian government ultimately rejected.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will discuss how Pfizer and Moderna's attempts to coerce the Indian government into accepting their conditions did not succeed. And how India emerged to be the Covid vaccine provider globally.

 

Opponents of the government criticized the handling of the vaccine situation, but a recent video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla struggling to answer questions about the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine has raised questions about the company's own credibility. Pfizer had claimed that its vaccine was 100% effective in preventing coronavirus infection, but this claim has been called into question.

The race to develop a coronavirus vaccine saw companies like Pfizer and Moderna, as well as Russia's Sputnik vaccine, competing to be the first and most effective. However, Pfizer and Moderna's attempts to enter the Indian market were met with resistance, as the Indian government did not accept the terms put forth by the companies.

India ultimately made the difficult decision to not bow to the demands of these foreign companies, and instead relied on domestically produced vaccines such as Covishield and Covaxin. The country's population has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, with the second wave in November 2021 seeing over 100,000 cases reported per day.

In the end, Pfizer and Moderna's attempts to enter the Indian market were unsuccessful, and India made the decision to prioritize its own citizens and domestic vaccine production over succumbing to the demands of foreign companies. The video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla struggling to answer questions about the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine only serves to further highlight the importance of this decision.

