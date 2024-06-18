Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Analyzing BJP Workers' Situation in Bengal After Post-Poll Violence

In Today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain Analysed the situation of BJP workers in West Bengal after election result.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
DNA Exclusive: Analyzing BJP Workers' Situation in Bengal After Post-Poll Violence

New Delhi: West Bengal is witnessing post-poll violence against the BJP workers on Tuesday near South 24 Parganas in Amtala. Following the incident party made a four-member central team consisting of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and party MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Brij Lal, and Kavita Patidar had arrived in the state to victims of the violence.

In Today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain Analysed the situation of BJP workers in West Bengal.

Watch Today's Full Episode Here:

 

These BJP workers fled from home after the election results in Bengal and are not returning because they fear they might be killed this time. Around 270 such BJP workers have taken shelter with their families in Maheshwari Bhawan of Bada Bazaar in Kolkata.

Diamond Harbor is the parliamentary seat of Abhishek Banerjee, where violence erupted after the June 4th election result. Around 42 BJP workers are staying in the party office with their families and refusing to return home. 

BJP went to Raj Bhavan with the victims, but police prevented them from meeting the Governor. However, TMC has remained silent on BJP's allegations.

