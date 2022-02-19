DNA Exclusive: 'Baba' who controlled NSE from Himalayas

In a flabbergasting revelation, it has emerged that a spiritual guru was influencing key decisions taken at the National Stock Exchange of India while sitting in the Himalayas for years. Chitra Ramakrishnan, the former MD & CEO of NSE, is accused of sharing all the confidential information related to the NSE with her spiritual guru. The shocking revelation came out during a probe against Chitra Ramakrishnan.

As per reports, this unidentified baba was influencing and controlling the key decisions that were being taken at the NSE, an institution of paramount national importance.

As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Chitra Ramakrishnan had met this Baba at the shore of river Ganges.

In her reply to SEBI, Chitra Ramakrishnan has said that this baba mostly resides in Himalayas. However, the e-mails assessed by Zee Media show that Baba's hobbies include trading and visiting Honeymoon Islands.

In a mail written on 17th February, 2015, the baba tells Chitra Ramakrishnan that he is travelling to Seychelles next month and the latter must join him. If Chitra knows swimming, she can join him for a sea bath and they can spend some time at the beach too, the baba writes in the mail.

In another e-mail, written on 18th February, 2015, baba tells Chitra Ramakrishnan that she was looking beautiful, and a change in her hairstyle may add further to her looks.

The e-mails show that this Baba is not an "imagination" and Chitra Ramakrishna seem to have met him several times. The SEBI hasn't issued any further information about this baba who is now being searched by a number of investigation agencies.

