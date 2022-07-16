DNA Exclusive: Bhagat Singh or Bhindranwale - who is your idol?

Today, we have a question for you - do you consider Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh as your idol or do you consider Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who instigated the fire of separatism in Punjab, as your ideal? We are sure that you would consider Bhagat Singh as your role model.



However, the sad reality is that even today, there are people in our country who consider Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as their hero, and term Bhagat Singh a terrorist. These people are proponents of Khalistan. They want to further divide India into many factions. And, their emotions often come out in open.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan exposes people who insult Bhagat Singh and consider Bhindranwale as their hero.



One such leader is Punjab's Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann. The Sangrur MP has described Bhagat Singh as a terrorist and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as his hero. This, sadly, can happen only in India, where a revolutionary is called a terrorist but a terrorist is glorified as a revolutionary. The worst part is - Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji insulted by none other than an MP.



Bhindranwale - a separatist - was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Bluestar carried out by the Army to flush out militants holed up in the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.



Simranjit Singh Mann is the chief Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar). This is the same party which was established in the year 1994 under the Amritsar Declaration. The main purpose of this declaration was to demand a separate area for the Sikhs by staying within the democratic realm. Simranjit Singh Mann has been continuously demanding a separate region called Khalistan. Today, he has also insulted Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.



Watch DNA to understand in detail the demands to divide India further and create a separate region.

