DNA Exclusive: Can US justify deaths of 10 civilians during airstrike in Kabul?

New Delhi: At least 10 people including 7 children have been killed in Kabul due to the airstrike by the United States military on Sunday (August 29, 2021). Zee News went to ground zero and found out that 9 out of 10 people killed in the attack belonged to the same family.

However, the people who were killed in the airstrike didn't have any relation to the ISIS-K group, which the US claimed was the reason behind the attack. The Americans also claimed that the airstrike 'eliminated an imminent ISIS-K' threat to the Kabul airport.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in the DNA show on Monday (August 30, 2021) asks if the US can justify the deaths due to the airstrikes.

The US claimed that there was an explosive in the vehicle it targeted and that the people driving it were about to explode it near the Kabul airport. Whereas, the truth is that the attack killed seven children. Will America now give the evidence to prove that these kids were terrorists?

A person who has been killed and is said to be a terrorist was in fact an engineer. He was working in Kabul for a Japanese company for the last 17 years. So, will the US now prove that the Afghan engineer killed in its attack was actually a terrorist?

The US also said that there were two explosions after its airstrike and that the explosions were caused by the explosives that were kept in the vehicle. However, local people told Zee News correspondent Anas Mallick that there was only one blast. They also told Zee News that there was no smell of explosives after the blast. So, will the Americans now give proof to the world that the car they blew contained explosives?

The US has neither provided any such evidence which proves that there were explosives in the vehicle it targeted, nor has come up with evidence that the civilians who were killed were terrorists.

According to the US, they used the 'MQ-9 Reaper Drone' in the airstrikes in Kabul and Nangarhar. The US, notably, had taken the help of the same drone to kill Iran's top commander General Qasem Soleimani.

The weight of the 'MQ-9 Reaper Drone' is over 2,200 kg and it can fly up to 15 km with a weight of about 1,700 kg. It is equipped with six dangerous blades and the missile does not explode but can hit any target by breaking the roof of the vehicle.

The US claimed that the two ISIS Khorasan terrorists killed in Nangarhar were in an auto-rickshaw and that the use of this missile did not cause any harm to the common people. But, the truth is that not much information is available about the missile, which is why the world believes what the Americans say.