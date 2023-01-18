DNA Exclusive: Chat GPT - big conspiracy to defame Hinduism exposed

A big conspiracy is taking place against Hindu religion through the means of Artificial Intelligence. Chat GPT - the latest artificial intelligence technology - has taken the world by storm. In this technology, the term GPT refers Generative Pre-Trained Transformer - a kind of robot - that has an answer to all your questions.

The Chat GPT answers all the questions via its pre-installed coding. It is being said that Chat GTP can even replace Google Search engine in the coming future. While there is no doubt that Chat GPT is a revolutionary technology, there is a big cause of concerns - it is biased against the Hindu religion.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the apparent manipulation of Chat GPT's coding to defame Hindu religion.

While it's being said that Chat GPT learns things itself and is a tool that is based on deep machine learning, it's a fact that it's made by humans only.

The new tech's bias is apparent.

The Chat GPT, while answering the questions about Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Goddess Sita, makes derogatory remarks. However, when similar questions are asked about Sikh, Islamic and Christian religions - the Chat GPT declines to issue an answer, clearly saying that it can't defame a religion.

It appears that the scientists of western nations have developed this tech in a way that it defames only the Hindu religion, and when similar questions are asked about the other religions, it declines to answer.

