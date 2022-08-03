DNA Exclusive: China vs US over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi - the senior most politician in the country - is on a historic visit to Taiwan - a sovereign nation that Beijing claims to be its territory. Furious about Pelosi's visit to the nation, China has issued warnings of targeted strikes at Taiwan if the visit occurs.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Nancy Pelosi's visit to China.



As soon as Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, China hacked the official website of Taiwan President - a move seen as the first retaliation against the visit.



Later, some of the Chinese military planes reportedly entered Taiwan's airspace. Pelosi's convoy - that took her from the Airport to the Hotel - was heavily guarded by US and Taiwanese troops.



A sea of crowd emerged on the way to welcome Pelosi as her convoy proceeded to hotel from the airport.



Nancy Pelosi is a big face among those who raised voices of Taiwan's independence from China.



Pelosi has repeatedly spoken against China's expansionist policies, that's why, Taiwanese people were extremely excited to welcome her.

As her plane touched down, Chinese state media reported that its military jets were crossing the Taiwan strait. However, Taiwan has denied any such action to have happened.

China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province which will one day reunite with its mainland, had previously warned that its armed forces "will not stand by idly".

In her statement, Pelosi said: "America`s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

In an article published in the Washington Post, Pelosi also wrote that Taiwan`s "robust democracy is under threat".

"In the face of Chinese Communist Party`s (CCP) accelerating aggression, our Congressional delegation`s visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom," she said.