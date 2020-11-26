DNA Exclusive: When and how the process of naming cyclones began, an analysis

Torrential rains accompanied with gusty winds lashed parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday leaving several areas inundated as Cyclone 'Nivar' made its presence felt in southern India. The landfall process commenced late in the night and the cyclone would cross the coast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in several regions. As India prepared to fight 'Nivar', it makes one wonder when and how the process of naming cyclones began.

The name, 'Nivar', has been given by Iran, and in Parsi language it means light. But there is a fear about this storm coming in the middle of the night that it can also bring devastation. Now if you are wondering how the name of a storm can be so beautiful, one has to know the answer to this question. A person has to understand the tradition and rules of naming cyclones.

In fact, the naming was first started by countries around the Atlantic Sea in 1953. But later the system was made that only the countries around the area where the storm is rising will name it.

At the initiative of India, in the year 2004, eight countries started to name the storms coming in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. These eight countries included Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Thailand and Sri Lanka apart from India. Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen were also added to this list in 2018.

According to the first letter of the names suggested from these 13 countries, their order is decided and the names of cyclonic storms are kept in the same order. In the list of storm names given by all these 13 countries, India has given names like fire, lightning, cloud, ocean and sky. This time, the name of the storm sent from Iran was to be chosen, so this storm that came in India has been named 'Nivar'.

Many people may also be wondering what is the need to name cyclonic storms. But the thinking behind naming storms is that people take warnings more seriously because of the name. Preparation to deal with storm also helps. It is also easy for the media to report if storms have names. But there are also some conditions for naming storms such that the name should be short and simple, which people can easily speak and understand. It is to be noted that no name should be culturally and religiously sensitive.

The IMD has said the storm was likely to cross the coast between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram, about 60 km from here,"during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November" with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. With rains under the influence of the cyclone drenching the city and several other parts of the state, authorities have evacuated over one lakh people and housed them in shelters besides disconnecting power supply in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.

Chennai, Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry received heavy rains. Chennai recorded the maximum of 16 cm on Wednesday, while Puducherry received ten cms, the IMD said. Thursday was declared a public holiday for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal regions by the governments in the state and the union territory respectively and people were asked to stay indoors till the storm crossed.

The gates of Chembarambakkam reservoir near were opened for the first time in five years as a precautionary measure, releasing a torrent of surplus water into the Adyar river here after its storage was just 20 per cent short of its capacity due to heavy rains ahead of the incoming cyclone.

As the surplus waters gushed forth with the opening of shutters, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami inspected the dam premises and reviewed the precautionary measures and the outflow. PWD officials said 1,000 cusecs was released from the lake initially as the water level stood at 22 feet against the maximum total 24 feet while the storage reached 80 per cent of its capacity. By 8 pm, the water release was gradually increased to 5,000 cusecs, they said.

Delayed opening of the reservoir in 2015 after very heavy rains was seen as a trigger for the devastating floods that hit the city then, though the government had rejected it. Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar and officials said over 1.21 lakh people, including children, have been housed in 1,000 relief centres in various districts, including Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

Food, water and all other essentials including masks to help prevent coronavirus have been made available to them in the relief centres, he said. As a precautionary measure, electricity distribution was stopped in several regions and especially in areas that have overhead power transmission lines.

Civic authorities meanwhile removed banners and hoardings in several districts including Chennai and Vellore expecting squally winds.

Chennai airport authorities said flight operations will remain suspended from 7 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on Thursday considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of the approaching cyclone.

Southern Railway said eight trains, including the Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Special, were diverted skipping Chennai and 10 trains including the Chennai Central-Coimbatore Special were cancelled. The Chennai Metro Rail, which operated minimum services, ended it at 8 pm and usual operations would resume tomorrow depending on the weather.

Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions are likely to receive rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places, the IMD said. South coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to witness showers at most places today. Rainfall is expected to continue in many places in these regions on Thursday too with heavy rainfall at some places.

Chennai and its suburbs, which received heavy overnight rains, continued to witness intermittent showers coupled with strong winds with low-lying areas getting inundated and water entering houses in such localities. The government said it has nominated IAS official V Arun Roy to oversee relief activities in Chengelpet district.

Civic body officials said stagnant water was pumped out by deploying heavy-duty motors and fallen trees were being removed immediately. In Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited some coastal villages to monitor steps taken to ensure the safety of fishermen community as the government said the administrative machinery is fully geared to meet any exigency.

Live TV

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been clamped in Puducherry region from Tuesday night till 6 AM on Thursday to restrict the movement of people. Parts of the UT have been experiencing intermittent moderate rains since Tuesday night under the influence of the cyclonic storm.

People living in low lying areas or residing close to the seashore were being evacuated to safer places or to 200 relief camps set up in Puducherry region with basic amenities, including food.