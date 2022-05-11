DNA Exclusive: Definition of Sedition Law to be changed soon?

The Narendra Modi government at the centre has made a big announcement in an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court of India. The government has said that it will review the sedition law, and it's ready to make the necessary amendments to it. The sedition law is an archaic, British-era law, that was brought in by the company government to suppress Indian freedom fighters. While the British left India long ago, the law is still being misused by the governments in order to suppress dissent.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of the sedition law and Modi-government's stand on it.

In today's scenario, many state governments are blatantly misusing the sedition law. In many cases, the governments charge people protesting against their policies with the sedition law. In several incidents, charges are slapped on journalists and activists too. Notably, the Sedition is a non-bailable offence. The governments have the right to keep the people arrested under sedition behind bars for months.

The Supreme Court witnessed a long debate on the matter today. The top court asked the Centre whether it was possible to stay the proceedings in cases under sedition law till the time it concludes its review?

Earlier, the central government had filed an affidavit in court that categorically mentioned PM Narendra Modi's stand in the matter. As per the affidavit, PM Narendra Modi believes that at a time when the nation celebrating its 75 years of independence, the laws that remind us of slavery should be scrapped. The affidavit also says that the Modi government has scrapped 1,500 such laws since 2014. Earlier, the government had filed an affidavit in the top court, where it said that doubts shouldn't be raised over the law, however, steps should be taken to stop its misuse. In a nutshell, Modi government is now ready to scrap this law.

