Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal disappeared for three days after accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant (PA), Bibhav Kumar, of assault and misconduct. After filing an FIR with the police, Maliwal reappeared, leading to Kumar’s disappearance. The AAP has since released a video of the incident, claiming that Maliwal is a pawn of the BJP.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain analysed the details of FIR reistered against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and video of the alleged incident released by AAP.

After three days of silence, Maliwal broke her silence and openly accused Kumar of assault and misbehavior at Kejriwal’s residence. On Thursday evening, she officially complained to the Delhi Police. That night, the police registered an FIR against Kumar based on her complaint, conducted her medical examination at AIIMS, and began searching for Kumar.

Maliwal received medical treatment at AIIMS on Thursday night, and her statement was recorded before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on Friday. Her appearance and faltering steps indicated the shock she experienced from the assault at Kejriwal’s residence.

The FIR, a copy of which is exclusively with Zee News, details Maliwal’s account of the incident at the CM’s residence. According to the FIR, when Maliwal entered Kejriwal’s residence, she was told that Kejriwal was home and asked to wait in the drawing room. The FIR does not mention the purpose of Maliwal’s visit.

The FIR states that Bibhav Kumar entered the room where Maliwal was sitting and started shouting and abusing her without provocation. According to the FIR, Kumar slapped Maliwal 7-8 times, dragged her ruthlessly, and attacked her by repeatedly kicking her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area.

The AAP claims that Maliwal is lying and that this is a BJP conspiracy. Atishi, an AAP member, claims that Kejriwal was not home at the time of the incident, contradicting Maliwal’s statement in the FIR. The AAP has admitted that Maliwal was mistreated.

A CCTV camera installed in the drawing room where the assault took place would have recorded the entire incident. However, only a small clip has been leaked so far. Legal experts believe that releasing a selected CCTV video of the entire incident could backfire on the AAP.

Maliwal has responded to the video by tweeting that the truth will come out as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and room is examined. The Delhi Police has said that it will ask for the full CCTV footage of the incident.

