New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted raids in Ranchi, uncovering a substantial amount of black money linked to corruption. The cash discovered amounts to Rs 35 crore, with bundles of Rs 500 notes stored in various containers such as bags, suitcases, and polythene. To count this staggering sum, banks had to provide note-counting machines and employ multiple shifts of personnel.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the link between the black money uncovered in the ED raids in Ranchi and Jharkhand Government's Minister Alamgir Alam.

The sheer volume of this black money seized in the ED raid is astounding. It consists of 7,000 bundles of Rs 500 notes, totaling 7 lakh notes altogether. Calculated at 1.15 grams per note, the weight of these notes reaches 805 kg. If laid out flat, the total area covered by these notes would span 74,590 square feet, a stark contrast to the modest two-room house where they were found, occupying only 1,200 square feet.

Despite the enormity of the find, the owner of the house, Jahangir Alam, a mere Rs 15,000 per month earner, remains unknown to his neighbors. However, investigations reveal a connection to Sanjeev Lal, the personal secretary of Jharkhand Government's Minister Alamgir Alam, who allegedly orchestrated the concealment of corruption money within Jahangir's residence.

The ED's raids extended to nine locations, including properties associated with Munna Singh, a contractor closely linked to Sanjeev Lal. A significant amount of cash, Rs 3 crore, was discovered in Munna's house. Minister Alamgir Alam is now offering his defense, but the evidence suggests a direct involvement in corruption schemes.

This illicit money trail traces back to previous ED actions, such as the investigation into Chief Engineer Virendra Ram's involvement in bribery, where it was revealed that kickbacks were directed to Minister Alamgir. Sanjeev Lal, the minister's aide, allegedly played a role in concealing these ill-gotten gains.

The discovery of cash in Jahangir's residence corroborates the ED's findings, sparking political debates about the potential use of such black money in elections. Sadly, elections in India often serve as avenues for laundering black money, facilitated by political parties willing to spend illicit funds to secure power.