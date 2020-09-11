DNA Exclusive: Fresh videos of Sushant Singh Rajput expose Rhea Chakraborty's lies

New Delhi: Mumbai's special court on Friday (September 11) is likely to pass an order on the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, who pleaded innocence in connection with a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The DNA report, however, will show you two more videos to expose Rhea's lies.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea on Tuesday after three days of questioning. She, however, has alleged in her bail application that she was "coerced" into making "self-incriminating confessions" during the NCB interrogation.

The actress also claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case, therefore her arrest is "unwarranted and without any justification".

The videos, however, expose Rhea Chakraborty's lies because she is seen smoking "rolled" cigarettes probably stuffed with Marijuana or Hashish with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The first video of 2 minutes 54 seconds shows a party-like atmosphere in which Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya Chakraborty along with others are seen singing. The person who is making video asks Shushant if it was charas? Sushant Singh says that it is VFX--Visual effects, which is applied in films to show the special effect of smoking. On the other hand, Rhea says this is a rolled cigarette.

Sushant Singh Rajput is singing a Bhajan in the second part of the video. The question arises whether Sushant Singh Rajput was really facing the problem of depression or he was molded into this condition through drugs.

The second video, however, shows Sushant Singh singing a bhajan in a state of intoxication. He also holds a cigarette in his hand. Sushant's sister earlier released a video of him singing bhajan and he looks normal. But here in this video, he holds a cigarette in his hand and looks like a drug addict.

In the last two days, the DNA has shown you some exclusive videos of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty, whose role is being questioned. People are asking why she was giving drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, while she knew that he is under depression.

The showing of Sushant Singh Rajput's videos has also invited reactions from people. Many people are angry stating that the videos will help Rhea, while others feel that it is unethical to show private videos of Sushant Singh. The concern of people is that justice should prevail in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Zee News also wants the same, therefore, we would like to remind you about our stand in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Firstly, you should not forget that we refused to interview Rhea Chakraborty when her lawyers contacted Zee News to show her in a positive spirit through a "scripted" interview. The denial was simply because of our commitment to not giving a platform to a suspected key accused.

Secondly, we showed all the private videos of Sushant Singh after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, despite having them in our possession. This was done to not allow her lawyers to take advantage in the case.

Thirdly, Zee News told you about Rhea Chakraborty's arrest 24 hours in advance, besides demanding the same since the case was disclosed.

The earlier unseen videos informed you about Sushant Singh's state of mind. The unseen videos were shot in February this year, but the one recorded at Rhea Chakraborty's house revealed his pathetic condition.

That video also exposed Rhea Chakraborty's father Lt. Col. Indrajit Chakraborty, who is a doctor. He retired from the Indian Army, after serving there for a long time. Despite being a doctor, it appeared that he was least bothered about Sushant Singh's medical condition.

Notably, various angles surrounding the death of the Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14, are being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pleading on Rhea's behalf on Thursday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "During her (NCB) custody, the applicant (Rhea) was coerced into making self-incriminating confessions. The actor has formally retracted all such incriminating confessions."

The NCB, however, said that Rhea, in her statement, revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions. She also issued instructions to other accused, Samuel Miranda, Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant and her brother Showik Chakraborty.