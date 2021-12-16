DNA Exclusive: Govt to raise legal age of marriage for women, here’s how the move will benefit them

New Delhi: The Modi government has passed a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21 years. This is a revolutionary decision that will not only change the lives of crores of girls but will also improve the future generations of India.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (December 16) explained the benefits of the govt’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women.

In India, when a girl turns 18, the first thought that comes to the mind of many parents is that now they should get married and their responsibility towards her would be complete. After that, the girl becomes the responsibility of her in-laws. Where she will live, in what condition, whether she will study further or not, whether she will get a job, all these are decided by her in-laws. Every year, lakhs of girls in India fall prey to this mentality.

This situation is going to change now as the union cabinet approved the proposal to raise the legal marriage age for women. The decision was arrived at on the basis of the recommendations of a task force which was formed to deliberate on the issue.

The task force concluded that the minimum suitable age for women to give birth to the first child is 21 years. This will not only have a positive impact on the health of women, but the move would also have a very positive economic and social impact.

Here are some of the benefits of the move:

1. It will increase women’s participation in higher education.

2. If women are well-educated, the level of education in the country will also improve.

3. It will help increase women’s participation in the workforce of the country.

4. It will reduce the rate of death during pregnancy.

The move will change the mindset of the people who think that women belong in the kitchen and raising children is their only job.

