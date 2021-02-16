DNA Exclusive: Know all about the new toolkit of rebellion and its protagonists

In the Revolt of 1857, the first rebellion by the people of India against the British East India Company, swords, guns and torches were the tools of rebellion at that time. Enemies came on elephants and horses and the battle was fought on the battlefield. But the tools of revolt have changed in today's digital age. Now the digital toolkit has become a new weapon of revolt, in which hate bullets are loaded against the country and this toolkit reaches as many people in the world.

Wars are fought not on the battlefield but on the internet and social media. Today, enemies reach you through internet instead of elephants and horses and now the fire of rebellion is ignited by Fake News instead of torches. Simply put, now the character of the rebellion and its reality has changed. Today we will tell you about the new toolkit of the rebellion. But first of all, let us tell you about the real India, which is not discussed much in our country. India is the sixth-largest economy in the world and has the fourth most powerful army in the world. India is at number one in the list of medicinal drug makers in the world and produces the largest amount of food grains in the world.

Do you think these things while thinking about your country? Your answer will probably be no. Because in India, the entry of negative thoughts about our country is often made in the minds of people and something similar has happened even today. Today it is being said that a huge country like India got scared by a 22-year-old girl.

The girl's name is Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 on charges of treason. This girl is accused of treason and Delhi Police has said that the founder of the toolkit that was made to tarnish the image of India is a 22-year-old girl. But today the age of this girl is being discussed more than the crime. A campaign is being launched for her release on social media and the hashtags associated with its name are trending on Twitter and it is being said that India was scared of a 22-year-old innocent girl.

Let us tell you about this 22-year-old girl named Disha Ravi, who is being described as innocent on social media. The girl's name came to the limelight when on February 13, the Delhi Police arrested her from her house in Bangalore. According to Delhi Police, she has studied BBA from a college in Bangalore and is also the founder member of a group called 'Fridays For Future', a group of environmental activists working around the world on climate change, and most importantly Sweden's environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Now the thing to understand here is that Greta Thunberg shared the toolkit designed to defame India on her Twitter account on February 3. We first told you about this toolkit and also showed you the face of this toolkit, Monminder Singh Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation.

Poetic Justice Foundation is an NGO of Canada and according to Delhi Police, under the guise of the farmers' agitation, these NGOs are strengthening the agenda of Khalistan in India. According to Delhi Police, Ravi had sent Greta the toolkit that she uploaded on Twitter. This toolkit was prepared by three people---Ravi, who has been sent by the court to five days of police custody, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Nikita Jacob and Shantanu are still absconding.

Police said that these three people were in contact with Monminder Singh Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation, who is writing a script to defame India while sitting in Canada. Delhi Police has told that Dhaliwal contacted Nikita Jacob in India through a friend of his, Puneet. This was followed by a Zoom meeting organized by the Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11, attended by Nikita Jacob, Shantanu and Disha Ravi.

Police said that it was decided in this meeting how will there be worldwide demonstrations, how a digital strike will be done on India and how a storm on Twitter called Ask India Why will be brought when India celebrates Republic Day on January 26. This entire script had already been written and the hashtag that America's famous pop singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg tweeted, was also part of this script. That is, the 22-year-old girl named Ravi, who some people of our country are telling innocent, has written the entire script to defame India.

Not only this, the police said that Disha Ravi and his colleagues had already decided that false news would be spread among the farmers on January 26 in India. It is to be noted that when a farmer was killed during the violence in Delhi, many people had spread this Fake News that this farmer has died due to police firing whereas the truth was that this farmer had died due to overturning of the tractor.

Today, when we started connecting all these links, we came to the conclusion that what is happening in India in the name of farmer movement at this time, there are huge forces behind it and today Delhi Police has confirmed it.

From social media to mainstream media, the impression is being made that Ravi is only 22 years old. Her age is being discussed more than the charges of treason against her. The designer journalists, intellectuals and leaders of our country are calling her arrest an attack on democracy. These people are standing with Ravi, not with the country and we want you to understand the mentality of these people today.

Citizens of India get the right to vote at the age of 18. According to Indian law, an 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old boy can marry on their own. It is not illegal for 21-year-old boys and girls to buy liquor from the liquor shop in most states. In India, at the age of 21, a sarpanch or a panchayat committee member can be made. At the age of 18, the property can be purchased in your name and at the age of 21, you can become a collector of any city. Now you must have understood that Disha Ravi is not an innocent child. She has committed a crime and seeking a discount in the name of age for this crime is only part of a propaganda and nothing else.

Let us tell you about the three misconceptions related to the farmers' movement. The first assumption is that Disha Ravi is only a 22-year-old girl and arresting her is wrong. A handful of people are reinforcing the mistaken belief that India is scared of a 22-year-old girl. Think about the country whose cultural heritage is five thousand years old, people are creating a narrative around it. This is very dangerous because when the opinion of the people is formed and spoiled in this way, then they see the interest of their country blurred.

The second assumption is that the farmers driving SUVs and expensive vehicles are also poor. It is often said that the poor food provider of our country is struggling in the cold but when you get closer to the reality, it is known that the farmers who are being described as poor, have SUVs and other expensive cars to run. But when this thing is put in your mind that the farmer is poor, then you also call the farmers running in the SUV as poor 'annadata'.

The third assumption is that the government is arrogant and is not talking to the farmers but the truth is that many rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and the farmers and the government has even told the farmers that they are ready to hold the new agricultural law on hold for one and a half years. But the farmers are clearly refusing to talk. However, the impression has been made that the government is not talking.