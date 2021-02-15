Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Seed of anti-nationalism has to be destroyed, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij after Disha Ravi's arrest

Chandigarh: Hitting out at the climate activist Disha Ravi who has been arrested for being allegedly involved in sharing the 'toolkit' related to the farmers' protest, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday (February 15, 2021) said that whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be destroyed.

Anil Vij took to his official Twitter account and tweeted in Hindi that roughly translates to, "Whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be completely destroyed, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else."

देश विरोध का बीज जिसके भी दिमाग में हो उसका समूल नाश कर देना चाहिए फिर चाहे वह #दिशा_रवि हो यां कोई और । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 15, 2021

Later, the minister also posted a response from Twitter after a complaint was raised against his tweet.

The response from Twitter read, "We have received a complaint regarding your account, @anilvijminister for the following content (Vij's particular tweet in Hindi). We have investigated the reported content and have found that it is not subject to removal under the Twitter Rules or German law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action as a result of this specific report."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's comments came following the arrest of the climate activist, Disha Ravi, from Bengaluru.

The 22-year-old who was remanded to 5-day police custody on Sunday is according to Delhi Police, one of the Editors of the Toolkit Google Doc that was shared by the teen Swedish climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Delhi Police said that Disha Ravi is a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination and that she started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc.

"She worked closely with them to draft the Doc. In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," stated Delhi Police.

They added, "Later, she asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims."

In this process,they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2021

Earlier on February 3, Greta Thunberg had shared the toolkit on the ongoing farmers' protests on her official social media account.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were reportedly listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers have been protesting on three borders of the national capital since late November 2020, against the three newly enacted agricultural laws.