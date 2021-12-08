DNA Exclusive: Nation mourns the loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, others who died in chopper crash

New Delhi: People across the nation are mourning the loss of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a plane crash along with his wife and 11 defence personnel.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary paid tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat, discussed the timeline of events leading up to the unfortunate incident and explained what it means for the country.

CDS General Bipin Rawat was a highly decorated and brave soldier of the country. He made tremendous contributions in modernising the Indian Army and integrating the three wings of India’s defence.

Here is a timeline of events leading to the chopper crash and after:

-- Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat left for Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from Delhi at around 9 am today. He was accompanied by a staff of 7 people in an aircraft, including officers of the rank of Brigadier.

-- About two and a half hours later, at 11.30 am, his plane reached Sulur Army base camp in Coimbatore, where after stopping for only 10 minutes, Rawat, his wife and other staff left for the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, which is in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. It is situated at a short distance from Coonoor hill station. Rawat was scheduled to deliver a lecture in the Military College.

-- At exactly 11:47 am, nine people and a crew of five other people, including two pilots, left for Wellington in a MI-17 V5 helicopter.

-- Half an hour later at 12:20 pm, the helicopter crashed.

The chopper crashed in Coonoor, 10 km from Wellington. The Nilgiri mountains and tea estate starts from around this place. That is, the area is in the middle of a dense forest and it is not easy to get immediate help here. Perhaps, this is the reason that when this helicopter crashed, it took some time for the locals to reach there. And the rescue operation could start only after about an hour and a half.

Rawat had almost completed his journey from Delhi to Wellington. The accident happened when he was only last five minutes away from the destination.

What does the unfortunate demise of CDS Rawat mean for India?

-- India will greatly miss Rawat’s four decades-long military experience. He knew Pakistan's weaknesses on the LoC, understood China's weaknesses on the LAC and had a very meticulous military strategy for neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. Therefore, the enemy countries could be somewhat relieved.

-- His death comes at a time when India is facing a standoff with Pakistan and China on both the LoC and LAC fronts. His death could have an impact on the developments on the border.

-- After him, the country will face the challenge of appointing a new CDS, who can take the three wings of defence along.

-- His death also sends out a wrong message to the world that a country having the fourth most powerful army could not save its highest ranking defence general.

The accident must be thoroughly investigated. If it has happened due to negligence, the culprits must be held accountable.

Tributes and condolences poured in after the death of 13 of the 14 people onboard the chopper was confirmed by the Indian Air Force. President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others expressed their condolences.

CDS Rawat's last rites will be performed at Delhi Cantonment on December 10.

