NEET UG 2024 RESULT

DNA Exclusive: NTA Forms Panel To Probe NEET UG Grace Marks Following Zee News Campaign

In today's DNA, Zee News' analysed the impact of our campaign against the irregularities in NEET UG 2024 results and how we compelled the system to respond to the Public complaints.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 01:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday that the education ministry has formed a four-member panel to examine the grace marks given to more than 1,500 candidates, following claims of mark inflation in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. The NTA refuted any irregularities and stated that some of the factors contributing to the students' higher scores were the changes made to the NCERT textbooks and the grace marks granted for loosing time at the exam centres.

On DNA, we first disclosed the leak of NEET examination papers. It was also on DNA where we demonstrated the manipulation of NEET results. We questioned on DNA how it was possible for 67 students to achieve perfect scores of 720 out of 720 in the NEET exam. 

We also scrutinized on DNA the plausibility of scores such as 718 and 719, which seemed improbable. Zee News led the charge in questioning the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting the NEET exam.

Subsequently, students and parents nationwide have voiced their concerns over the alleged manipulation of NEET results, calling for a reassessment. The BJP has called for a CBI investigation into the matter. The students' frustration is not without cause. Some students were allegedly made toppers through the allocation of grace marks, a process not officially sanctioned. Zee News was the pioneer in uncovering this alleged scam.

We posed the initial inquiry to the NTA regarding how 67 students managed to score 720 out of 720. The previous year, only two students achieved 100 percent, and in 2022, none reached this mark. DNA was the first to report that six students from the same center in Haryana all achieved the top score of 720. This raised questions about potential discrepancies in the results.

Furthermore, DNA was the first to question the legitimacy of scores like 718 and 719, especially in an exam with negative marking, where such scores should not be possible following a perfect score of 720.

