DNA Exclusive: Opposition's 'corrupt attitude' on corruption

New Delhi: India is currently witnessing intense investigations into two of the most high-profile and massively popular politicians- Shiv Sena’s veteran MP and Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante Sanjay Raut and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's once ‘right-hand man’ Partha Chatterjee. The Enforcement Directorate has found a huge amount of uncounted cash in Raut’s residence as well as Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee’s home. However, ever since this controversial probe began, the opposition has been alleging the Centre of misusing the government machinery and units. ED, which investigates big financial discrepancies in the country, often receives flak from the opposition leaders for acting like puppets to the Modi government and digging up manufactured cases against those who are not in BJP’s good books.

He also discusses how every financial transgression and its probe is massively politicised these days.

The question is why every time an action is taken against a politician in a corruption case, it is completely politicized. And the opposition starts defending itself by calling it a pure vendetta. This is what is happening in our country for the last 24 hours. The court today sent Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4. But this whole matter was presented as if ED is punishing Sanjay Raut for being in opposition and they are being tortured.

all the allegations against Sanjay Raut and will also analyze why in India, all the burden of honesty is put on the common man while the politicians are left to do whatever they want.

What is the allegation against Sanjay Raut?

According to the ED, Sanjay Raut not only faces serious allegations of corruption but also claims that he used his political influence and office to facilitate the scam. He illegally bought property and lakhs of rupees got deposited in his wife's bank accounts. This whole scam is now being called the Patra Chawl Scam or Patra Chawl Redevelopment Project Scam.

