DNA Exclusive: Special Analysis of Turkey and Syria Earthquake

In unprecedented scenes, an Earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck the two countries - Turkey and Syria - early on Monday, leaving over 2,300 people dead - over 1,500 in Turkey and at least 810 in Syria. The quake caused extensive damage in both countries, including fires in fuel pipelines and oil refineries.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of causes and impact of the Earthquake in Syria and Turkey.



The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Turkey`s Gaziantep early on Monday (local time) and its tremors were said to be felt all around the Middle East region from Cairo to Beirut to Baghdad. It even prompted Italy to declare a tsunami warning. The new 7.5-magnitude tremor hit at around 1.30 p.m. local time and was described, by officials, as a new quake, not an aftershock.



In Turkey alone, the death toll has risen to 1,541, while more than 9,700 people have been injured after the three quakes. There were as many as 145 aftershocks following both quakes, three of whose magnitudes were larger than 6 on richter scale. Figures from Syria put the toll at above 800.



Pictures from the affected areas were harrowing - so much so that it's nearly impossible to diffrentiate between them and Hollywood movies with high VFX effect. The ground-zero videos showed widespread destruction of public and private property, including some ancient cultural sites, and traumatised people. People, who were lucky enough to escape into the open, were seen crying about their kin still trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings as others tried to provide solace and assurance.



In both countries, the quake caused damage to key infrastructure. In Turkey`s Kilis Province, natural gas pipelines ruptured, with the fuel bursting into large plumes of flame, according to footage circulating online. Operator BOTAS said it cut the flow, but pressurized gas in the pipeline continued to feed the fires.

In Syria, a refinery in the city of Baniyas, one of the largest in the country, had to be shut down for at least 48 hours due to cracks in the chimney of its power unit, the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources reported. Train services were also shut as a precautionary measure.



The leaders of countries around the world have pledged to send support to help rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria, while the UN held a minute of silence as a gesture.



Live TV