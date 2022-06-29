Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday tendered his resignation after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also announced his resignation from the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) post. Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday (June 30), wherein the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would have been required to prove its majority. The apex court also issued notice on Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea and said it will be subject to the outcome of the present petition.

Today’s DNA analysed Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation and the political crisis in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena had given three big arguments in the Supreme Court to postpone the floor test. Firstly, it said that the Governor of Maharashtra ordered the floor test to be conducted without consulting the government and the council of ministers, which is wrong. Secondly, it said that none of the 39 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena have so far written a letter to the Governor seeking withdrawal of support to the government. Thirdly, till this matter is pending in the Supreme Court, it is unconstitutional to conduct floor test and by doing so, an attempt is being made to save the membership of the rebel MLAs.

However, these arguments of Shiv Sena did not have any effect on the court and the court ordered the floor test.

There are total 288 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. But due to the death of one MLA, now the number of sitting MLAs has come down to 287, and 144 seats are needed for majority. Before the rebellion, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had a total of 152 MLAs. That is, these three parties had 7 MLAs more than the majority. But after the rebellion in Shiv Sena, now this number game has changed.

