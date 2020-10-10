DNA Exclusive: You might be consuming 'poisonous' food? Here's why

New Delhi: A recent report of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revealed that vegetables sold in major states of the country are poisonous. This scenario is really shocking for every citizen as the ratio of poisonous content is stated to be from 2 to 25 percent. Such stories, however, fail to gather attention from News channels, but the DNA report delved deep into the different aspects of this problem to make you aware of this menace affecting our health.

According to the FSSAI's nationwide survey, the vegetables being sold in the markets are not edible as the amount of harmful heavy metals- Lead and Cadmium-- is 2 to 3 times more than the prescribed limit. It also found that about 9 percent of vegetables are not edible.

The worst situation was noticed in Madhya Pradesh, where 25 percent of vegetables grown and sold in markets failed to meet requisite standards, followed by Chhattisgarh, where harmful elements were found in 13 percent of vegetables. Other states that faced similar menace included Bihar, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Delhi.

FSSAI's nationwide survey divided the entire country into five zones. The samples taken from the South Zone could only meet the safety standards while vegetable samples were taken from the Central, Eastern, Western and Northern zones were found to contain poisonous content from 5 to 15 percent.

During this study, more than 3300 samples of leafy, fruity, and below-ground vegetables were taken from all over the country, and of these 306 samples (about 9 percent) failed to meet the requisite scale. Of the 306 samples, the lead content in 260 was found to be much higher than the prescribed limit.

Except for leafy vegetables, the amount of lead in other vegetables should not be more than 100 micrograms per kg, but in Madhya Pradesh, the tomato was found to contain 600 micrograms of lead, while ladyfinger had lead content of 1000 micrograms. Apart from lead, elements like Cadmium, Arsenic, and Mercury were also been found in these vegetables eaten across the country.

You must be thinking that India has always been an agricultural country and vegetables are grown here for thousands of years, so where did this poison come from? The answer lies in the use of pesticides causing toxic elements in vegetables, polluting soil as well as water. This is not the story of anyone city or village in the country but across the country.

The toxic elements like Lead, Cadmium, Arsenic, and Mercury are very dangerous for our human body as they can make us mentally and physically ill and also prove fatal. They can also be harmful to kidneys, besides affecting also the growth of children. Arsenic content in vegetables may cause serious heart diseases, while Cadmium can damage your kidney and weaken your bones.

This survey was conducted across the country following the direction given by the National Green Tribunal, Bhopal in 2017 while hearing a petition.

Zee News has been raising this concern through its reports for the last several years. In the year 2016, the channel did a comprehensive reporting in this connection and again in 2018 and 2019 to create awareness about poisonous content in vegetables.

At that, the district administration of different states took cognizance of our reports and put a ban on using polluted water in agriculture, besides issuing warnings, but this practice has again been witnessed due to slack administration.

The Zee News, however, will continue its campaign as the matter is related to the health of crores of families. After seeing our report in 2018, the Delhi government had stopped the cultivation on the banks of Yamuna and also issued a warning in this context. In 2019, once again the issues were reported to draw the country's attention.

The latest FSSAI survey is very intimidating as it found that nearly 10 percent of vegetables grown and sold across the country are poisonous. The question arises how can we avoid consuming poisonous vegetables? And how can we assess that the vegetables consumed by us are safe?

To protect us from consuming the poisonous vegetables, we also need to learn to become self-dependent by growing vegetables on our roof or terrace. This process is not easy and maybe a costly affair, but if we decide to go ahead then it can save us from the intake of poisonous content.

You should wash vegetables thoroughly before cooking them. You can also keep vegetables immersed in saltwater for some time to get rid of many harmful elements. You can also wash vegetables with water mixed with baking soda. The use of hot water in cleaning the vegetables can also be effective.

The governments can take necessary steps in this direction. Rivers should be made pollution-free and until this happens, farmers should be strictly told not to use the contaminated water of rivers. It should also advise the farmers to avoid using pesticides.

The responsibility in this regard does not lie on any individual or an institution, but people from all walks of life need to come together to take a pledge to liberate them from the menace of poisonous vegetables.