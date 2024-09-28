DNPA Announces Support For World News Day 2024 Highlighting Critical Role Of Journalism

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has announced its support for World News Day 2024, celebrated on September 28, 2024. It is a global initiative that highlights the critical role of journalism in fostering informed societies.

This year’s theme is “Choose Truth," which underscores the critical role of journalism throughout the world. According to a press release, DNPA stands with news organizations globally when civil society members, governments, and other stakeholders have been discussing ways and means to curb the menace of unverified or fake news.

World News Day, led by WAN IFRA, comes at a time when news organizations and civil society members, governments, and other stakeholders have been discussing ways and means to curb the menace of unverified or fake news.

The "Choose Truth" initiative empowers audiences to critically evaluate the news. they consume. This also encourages news publishers to reinforce their dedication to fact-checking and delivering balanced reporting.

"Through the "Choose Truth" initiative, World News Day celebrates the courageous efforts of journalists who contribute to transparency, accountability, and democratic processes," the press release read.

On World News Day this year, more than 600 media publishers, broadcasters, and professionals from around the world have united to reaffirm their commitment to providing factual, verified news in an era where misinformation and fake news proliferate rapidly.

Secretary General of DNPA Sujata Gupta said, "World News Day is a reminder of the essential role journalism plays in shaping an informed public". "In today’s fast-paced digital world, trustworthy journalism is more important than ever. We salute journalists across the globe for their dedication to bringing truth to light."

