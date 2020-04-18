हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Doctor commits suicide in Delhi's Deoli, accuses AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, aide of threat, extortion in suicide note

The Delhi Police has registered a case of extortion and abetment of suicide against the AAP legislator and his aide and others in the suicide case. 



New Delhi: A 50-year-old doctor residing in the Deoli neighbourhood of south Delhi committed suicide on Saturday (April 18). In a four-page suicide note retrieved from the deceased's house, the doctor has accused Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar for harassment and provoking him to take the drastic step. 

According to a source, the doctor was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house.

The Delhi Police has registered a case of extortion and abetment of suicide against the AAP legislator and his aide and others in the suicide case. 

Delhi Police have taken the possession of the body and sent it for postmortem and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased, identified as Dr. Rajendra Singh, ran his clinic in Durga Vihar. For several years, Singh had leased out water tankers to Delhi Jal Board which were abruptly cancelled by the local MLA. 

