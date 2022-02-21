'Does he know unemployment percentage': Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi on '80-20%' remark

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (February 21) slammed Yogi Adityanath for his recent 80-20% voting remark and challenged him to face the people and tell the real percentage of unemployment and crime against women in the state.

While talking to Zee Media post an election rally in Lucknow, Gandhi accused the Yogi government of merely endorsing their false claims of development and doing anything on the ground.

“Ask Yogi Ji the number of unemployed youth in Uttar Pradesh, ask him what he has to say about crime against women, what will he say about farmers,” said Priyanka Gandhi, who is actively campaigning for her party in Uttar Pradesh.

The leader further added that the reality of the state is far from what is being presented in advertisements and media briefings.

“They know that they have nothing to offer in terms of real development and policies. Will giving free ration to poor people make them atmanirbhar? Is this your idea of upliftment,? asked Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress leader further alleged the BJP government of trying to divide and distract people by creating a discourse about religion, caste, terrorism and communalism.

“They only talk about Hindu-Muslim, terrorism, and whatever can divide the society. They will never talk about education, jobs and issues that really matter,” alleged Priyanka Gandhi.

The 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls in seven phases. Three phases have already been held from February 10 to February 20.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

