New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event in Panaji on Friday (August 19, 2022) morning, took a veiled jibe at the opposition and said that "people who do not care about the country, stay indifferent to the problems faced by the nation.”

At the event, PM Modi lauded the efforts by the NDA government in the last eight years and said that his government has provided piped water connection to seven crore rural families in the last three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which helped the country achieve the milestone of 10 crore such connections in villages so far.

“It doesn't take that much effort to form a government, but to form a country, hard work is essential,” PM Modi said. “We (the BJP government) have chosen the path of building the nation. Hence, we are continuously working towards addressing and solving the challenges of both - the present and the future,” he added.

#WATCH | People who do not care about the country are not bothered about the present and future of the country as well. Such people will make big promises for water but will never work for it with a bigger vision: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ pic.twitter.com/EBJccrE5iU — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The prime minister then went on to attack the opposition parties and said, “People who do not care about the nation don’t show any concern or interest towards these problems. They can make big promises for the provision of water, but will never work towards it with a vision."

PM Modi was addressing via video link a programme organised by the Goa government to mark 100 per cent piped water supply coverage in rural households of the state.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present for the function in Panaji.

"In the seven decades since the Independence, only three crore rural households had piped water. But in the last three years, since the announcement of this mission, our government has connected seven crore additional rural households through tap water," Modi said.

"The achievement of 10 crore milestone reflects the Centre's commitment towards provision of water and preservation of environment," he added.

Modi said that when he made the announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, there were 16 crore rural families that were dependent on other sources of water.

"We could not keep such a big population struggling," he added.

(With agency inputs)