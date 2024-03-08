Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced slashing of the domestic LPG prices by Rs 100 on the occasion of Women's day. Sharing the news on X, PM Modi said the move will not only make the life of women power easier but will also reduce the financial burden of crores of families.

"Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, we have taken a big decision to discount Rs 100 on the prices of LPG cylinders. This will not only make the life of women's power easier but will also reduce the financial burden of crores of families. This step will also be helpful in environmental protection, which will improve the health of the entire family," said PM Modi.

महिला दिवस के अवसर पर आज हमने एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमतों में 100 रुपये की छूट का बड़ा फैसला किया है। इससे नारी शक्ति का जीवन आसान होने के साथ ही करोड़ों परिवारों का आर्थिक बोझ भी कम होगा। यह कदम पर्यावरण संरक्षण में भी मददगार बनेगा, जिससे पूरे परिवार का स्वास्थ्य भी बेहतर रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

The Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday approved the extension of a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the financial year 2024-25. As of March 1, 2024, there are more than 10.27 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

