'Don't light torches to DESTROY...': Union minister makes FUN of Uddhav Thackeray's symbol 'MASHAAL'

The Thackeray group and the Shinde group have been at loggerheads over the symbol for the past few days. There was strong opposition from both groups. Meanwhile, BJP leader Narayan Rane has again targeted Uddhav Thackeray. He has also criticized the new symbol of Mashaal. Narayan Rane said while talking to the reporters that Eknath Shinde is the true heir who will strengthen the Shiv Sena.

Rane said that Balasaheb's Shiv Sena is Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Balasaheb has a secondary position in Uddhav's Shiv Sena, due to which Shinde's Shiv Sena will become bigger and stronger. Uddhav Thackeray did not create a revolution when he was in power and now he is going to create a revolution with this torch. Rane has venomously criticized Uddhav Thackeray by saying, "Don't light torches to destroy people's houses. Everyone knows when to use a torch. What would he do with the torch? This is not a lead but a failure."

Rane didn't stop there. He further added, "why need a torch when it's so bright? Don't they see? If the bow and arrow could not shed any light, then what would be done with the torch?"