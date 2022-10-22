'Don't play India-Pakistan match, IF...', Asaduddin Owaisi's BIG statement before T20 World Cup match in Melbourne

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a big statement a few hours before the match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne. On Friday, Owaisi said that the team should not play a cricket match with Pakistan in Australia when it has not been decided to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan. Addressing the event organized by the party, Owaisi said, "Now why are you playing a cricket match with Pakistan tomorrow? Our team will not go to Pakistan, but we will play with them in Australia. What if we don't play with Pakistan? Loss of Rs 2,000 crore? But then is this money more important than India? Leave, don't play."

Owaisi was referring to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's announcement that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup, which shocked the Pakistan Cricket Board. After that, the PCB had threatened not to participate in the World Cup to be held in India. Asaduddin Owaisi said that he wants India to win the match on 23 October. He said that he wants Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj to contribute fully to this victory. He said that this is because if India loses the match, then Muslim players present in the team are trolled. Owaisi said that if India loses, the trollers start finding out whose fault it was. Owaisi taunted, "You have a problem with our hijab, beard and now cricket. This is the game of cricket, there are wins and losses."

Let us tell you that India will take on Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After the defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup, including the T20 World Cup match in 2021, there is a lot of pressure on the Indian cricket team and captain Rohit Sharma regarding the match to be held in Melbourne. If India starts the World Cup tournament with a win, then India's chances of reaching the semi-finals will increase significantly.