PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and the national president of Janata Dal-United (JDU) Nitish Kumar on Thursday sought to reassure that the ongoing seat-sharing talks within the INDIA alliance are on the right track. In a brief interaction with reporters, Kumar confidently stated, "Everything will be done on time, don't worry." His remarks come at a time when reports suggest that the INDIA bloc members are still grappling to reach a consensus on seat-sharing despite numerous rounds of talks in Delhi and other locations.

The JDU national president's statement is being interpreted as a positive signal, hinting at a resolution to the deadlock over Bihar's seat-sharing arrangements.

Seat-Sharing Impasse In Bihar

Inside sources reveal that the INDIA alliance is currently in intense deliberations regarding seat-sharing in Bihar. High-profile leaders from major political parties are engaging in discussions, but the JDU remains firm on its stance, refusing to compromise on seat-sharing. This poses a significant challenge for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. Amidst the discussions, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced its intention to contest on three seats.

The JDU claims to have a prior understanding with the RJD, as all parties were already allied. Specifically, the JDU is eyeing 16 seats, leaving the remaining 24 seats for other alliance partners.

Concerns Over Delay In Seat Allocation

While Bihar Congress is adopting a measured approach to seat allocation, Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh emphasized that there's no need to panic, as the election announcement is pending. He then assured, "Everything will be sorted out smoothly." Responding to the delay, Bihar Minister and JDU leader Shrawan Kumar acknowledged the existing delay is causing some difficulty and urged everyone to work towards finding a solution efficiently.

As the countdown to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has commenced, the INDIA bloc intensified its seat-sharing discussions. Following the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, the Janata Dal-United is standing firm, demanding 16 seats in Bihar.

Currently holding 16 seats in Bihar, the JDU's demand is critical in the context of the BJP holding 17 seats, while the RJD lacks any Lok Sabha representation in the state. The allocation of seats becomes pivotal for Congress, particularly after recent electoral setbacks.

India's political landscape is on the brink of a significant transformation as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance. The bloc grapples with resolving key challenges, including finalizing seat-sharing arrangements and, most crucially, deciding on a prime ministerial candidate, while the BJP has already begun executing strategies outlined in 2023 to secure victory in the upcoming general elections.