CBSE

'Downright disgusting': Rahul Gandhi terms CBSE exam paper 'typical RSS-BJP ploy'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Centre for endorsing "retrograde views on women" and said, "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly, the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?"

&#039;Downright disgusting&#039;: Rahul Gandhi terms CBSE exam paper &#039;typical RSS-BJP ploy&#039;

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the English paper of the CBSE class 10 board exam "downright disgusting" and said that it was a "typical RSS-BJP ploy" to crush the morale and future of the youth. The Congress leader also advised the students that only hard work pays, "bigotry doesn’t".

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Most CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth. Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn`t."

 

 

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Centre for endorsing "retrograde views on women" and said, "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?"

The passage in CBSE`s English exam the Congress leader was referring to was, "In twentieth-century children became fewer and feminist revolt was the result...Father`s word had no longer the authority of holy writ..."

"Married women now retained their identity and some pursued separate careers," it further read and concluded with "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent`s authority over children."

"In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline," it added.

The four titles offered to children in one of the questions for the passage spiked the row further. 

The options included: Who is responsible for indiscipline among children, Collapse of discipline at home, place of children and servants at home, child psychology. 

