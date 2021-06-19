DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away

New Delhi: Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passed away from COVID-related complications on Saturday (June 19).

Recalling his association with Mohapatra since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the official had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Mohapatra was a Gujarat cadre 1986-batch IAS officer and had earlier served as a joint secretary in the Department of Commerce. He was admitted to AIIMS in mid-April.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his condolences over the demise of Mohapatra through Twitter, saying "extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends".

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to the social media platform to express his deep condolence. "A pioneer, he made unparalleled contributions in reforming the urban development landscape in Gujarat, led many public enterprises with distinction and also steered the commerce & aviation sector," Pradhan tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV