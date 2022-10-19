Dr Avtar Singh expresses his motive to enter the medical field

Who hasn't heard the name, Dr Avtar Singh? The wonders that he has done for humankind with his extensive knowledge in the field of medical science have saved the lives of lakhs. Do you want to know what motivated him to become a doctor and devote his life to others?

It is always said that our actions are the outcome of strong motivation. Speaking of which, when asked Dr Avtar Singh what urged him to be a doctor, here's what he had to say, "My grandmother and my parents inspired me to become a doctor."

Well, let us tell the story precisely. For a very extended period of time, Dr Avtar Singh's grandmother was suffering from poor knee conditions. "She had to endure a lot of pain and used to visit the doctor continually. One fine day while we were sitting between other family members, she asked me why not become a doctor and treat her instead. That very moment I realised my calling for being a doctor. The thought that 'yes I will be the doctor and treat my Dadi Ji,' motivated me to be who I'm today," Dr Avtar Singh narrated.

Not only was his grandmother a victim of some tormenting medical condition but, so was his mother. Dr Avtar Singh's mother suffered from bone cancer. She was in bed with very little mobility for over 25 years. This ordeal in life further motivated him to become an orthopaedic doctor.

"All these sufferings that I witnessed in my grandmother and mother's life encouraged me to become a doctor so that no one else would have undergone the same pain. And no family could experience the pain of loss," says Dr Avtar Singh. Moreover, his passion for collecting bones from graveyards during his childhood days was another indication of his fascination with the medical field.

After finding his dedication and preoccupation with bones and the medical field, Dr Avtar Singh went on to complete his MBBS and PG courses. Then he did a Diploma in Orthopaedics and MS in Orthopaedics. He started a hospital with his fellow doctor in Amritsar that started with five beds and today has five hundred beds. Dr Avtar Singh's journey has been quite satisfying and successful. He has achieved numerous accolades and acclaim for his commendable contribution to the field of orthopaedics. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)