Dr. Thousif Pasha Honored With Social Activist Award At 14th Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Awards 2024

Mumbai, October 2024 – Dr. Thousif Pasha, a dynamic entrepreneur and dedicated social activist, was awarded the Social Activist Award at the prestigious 14th Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Awards 2024. The award was presented by Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, and Shri Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, at a grand ceremony held in Mumbai.

As a multifaceted leader, Dr. Thousif Pasha is recognized not only for his social contributions but also for his successful entrepreneurial ventures. He serves as the Managing Director of BU Infinite Ventures, a company with diverse business interests spanning across India and the UAE. Additionally, he holds the position of Vice Chairman at the International Forum for Anti-Corruption, and is an integral part of Nadar Al Oudh and GAD Developers. His leadership in these roles has been instrumental in driving growth, fostering innovation, and promoting ethical business practices.

While excelling in his entrepreneurial pursuits, Dr. Pasha has also been a steadfast advocate for social causes. His commitment to community welfare, education, and healthcare aligns with the ideals of social justice championed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. His efforts have empowered marginalized communities, creating opportunities for the underprivileged, and advocating for sustainable development.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Pasha shared his gratitude: "This award is a profound honor, and it reaffirms my dedication to driving positive social change and contributing to the betterment of our communities. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy continues to inspire my journey toward equality, justice, and empowerment for all. A heartfelt thank you to the award committee and to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way. This recognition motivates me to continue working tirelessly for the causes that matter most."

His work as a social activist complements his business acumen, reflecting a holistic approach to leadership where economic success is intertwined with social responsibility. Through his multiple ventures and community-focused initiatives, Dr. Pasha continues to make a significant impact, both in India and the UAE.

The award ceremony brought together dignitaries, activists, and leaders from various sectors. Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan and Shri Ramdas Athawale commended Dr. Pasha for his relentless pursuit of social equality and justice, while also praising the broader efforts of individuals working toward creating a more inclusive society.

Dr. Thousif Pasha’s recognition at the 14th Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Awards is a testament to his enduring contributions as a social leader and entrepreneur. His journey serves as an inspiration to others, showcasing how business success and social activism can coexist to bring about meaningful change.

As he continues to drive progress across both business and community efforts, Dr. Pasha’s message remains clear: “Together, we can create a more inclusive and just society.”

