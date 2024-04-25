Advertisement
NewsIndia
SANDEEP MAHESHWARI

Dr Vivek Bindra Vs Sandeep Maheshwari Case: Court Issues Another Notice Against Maheshwari

The legal dispute stems from a video released by Maheshwari on December 11, 2023, which led to a series of exchanges between the two parties in the form of posts and videos, culminating in Bindra filing a case in Faridabad in December 2023. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 11:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dr Vivek Bindra Vs Sandeep Maheshwari Case: Court Issues Another Notice Against Maheshwari

The Faridabad Court has issued yet another notice against Sandeep Maheshwari, alleging that he violated previous court restrictions in the Vivek Bindra case by making comments, said reports. Court orders dated December 22, 2023, and February 5, 2024, had explicitly prohibited both parties from engaging in negative remarks or campaigns against each other, whether online or offline. 

Despite these orders, Maheshwari reportedly conducted public meetings, prompting the issuance of the notice, requiring his appearance before the court on May 28th. 

The legal dispute stems from a video released by Maheshwari on December 11, 2023, which led to a series of exchanges between the two parties in the form of posts and videos, culminating in Bindra filing a case in Faridabad in December 2023. 

Upon Bindra's request, the Faridabad District Court had previously barred both Maheshwari and Bindra from speaking against each other on public platforms. Additionally, Maheshwari had previously been summoned for criminal defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. Meanwhile, the ban on Vivek Bindra was lifted by the Faridabad Court on April 4, 2024.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?
DNA Video
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat
DNA Video
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera
DNA Video
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?
DNA Video
DNA: How to stop Hindu-Muslim politics?
DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
DNA Video
DNA: Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections