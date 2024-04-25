Dr Vivek Bindra Vs Sandeep Maheshwari Case: Court Issues Another Notice Against Maheshwari

The Faridabad Court has issued yet another notice against Sandeep Maheshwari, alleging that he violated previous court restrictions in the Vivek Bindra case by making comments, said reports. Court orders dated December 22, 2023, and February 5, 2024, had explicitly prohibited both parties from engaging in negative remarks or campaigns against each other, whether online or offline.

Despite these orders, Maheshwari reportedly conducted public meetings, prompting the issuance of the notice, requiring his appearance before the court on May 28th.

The legal dispute stems from a video released by Maheshwari on December 11, 2023, which led to a series of exchanges between the two parties in the form of posts and videos, culminating in Bindra filing a case in Faridabad in December 2023.

Upon Bindra's request, the Faridabad District Court had previously barred both Maheshwari and Bindra from speaking against each other on public platforms. Additionally, Maheshwari had previously been summoned for criminal defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. Meanwhile, the ban on Vivek Bindra was lifted by the Faridabad Court on April 4, 2024.