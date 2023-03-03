'Drag And Jail Those Who Raised Mar Ja Modi Slogans': Siddaramaiah Accuses PM Modi Over Playing 'Sympathy' Card

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition claiming that while they raise the 'Mar Ja Modi' slogan, people say 'Mat Ja Modi'. PM Modi made the remarks while addressing the BJP workers at the party headquarter in New Delhi after the saffron party's victory in three northeastern states that went to polls. However, his remarks did not go well with the Congress as it questioned the intention of PM Modi behind making such remarks.

Hitting out at the BJP and PM Modi, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former state chief minister Siddaramaiah said that it's unfortunate that despite being in power at the Centre and the state, PM Modi is not able to ask for votes based on his government's achievements and claiming that Congress is chanting slogans 'Mar ja Modi' simply to gain sympathy.

"PM Narendra Modi should reveal who said 'Mar Ja Modi' and where? When the intelligence, police and investigation agencies are all in their hand, what is the hindrance to dragging out those who chanted such slogans and put them in jail?," said the Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah said that if a Prime Minister is not safe in this country, how can the government protect the common people? "Why action has not been taken against those who shouted the 'Mar Jaa Modi' slogan? All these are gimmicks to gain sympathy. People are not stupid, they understand BJP's game," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Congress should learn to respect elder leaders from the way PM Modi honoured BS Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah alleged that Narendra Modi sidelined not only senior leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani but also Murali Manohar Joshi, Jaswant Singh and Keshubhai Patel.

"It should be remembered that BS Yeddyurappa, who was the Chief Minister, went to jail when there was a BJP government in the state. Who made him leave the party? Who humiliated and tortured those who left the BJP? Aren't they all disciples of Narendra Modi?...From Narendra Modi to the state BJP leaders, everyone is now singing the praises of BS Yediyurappa, not out of love for him but to win Lingayat votes. The Lingayat community has the power to understand this game," alleged Siddaramaiah.

The Congress leader also alleged that PM Modi mistreated Karnataka MPs. Karnataka will go to polls this year.