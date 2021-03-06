Draw for DDA housing scheme 2021 next week, Here’s how to attend

New Delhi: DDA housing scheme for this year is online and the general public can view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday (March 5) announced that it will conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the Housing Scheme 2021 on Wednesday (March 10). Over 1,350 flats across Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj are on offer.

"The Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10, from 11.00 am onwards. The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA," the authorities said in a statement.

The Draw of DDA Housing Scheme 2021 will be held on 10.03.2021 from 11 AM onwards. View the live telecast at https://t.co/NQOaYBIr8n#DDAHousingScheme2021 pic.twitter.com/DR6CIkRPR4 — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) March 5, 2021

“As the scheme is online, the general public can view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones through live streaming. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.webcast.ml.,” it added.

The authority has received over 30,000 applications from citizens within 90 days, till February 16 for its Housing Scheme 2021. A total of 254 HIG (Higher Income Group) flats are on the offer and majority of the flats are located in Jasola area.

The DDA has launched the scheme online this January, through its newly developed AWAAS software, which allows applicants to complete all the formalities for the application, payment, and possession online only.

HIG flats are available in three BHK and two BHK categories. Pocket 9B flats in the HIG category are priced from Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore, while 13 flats ranging between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.72 crore are on sale in Vasant Kunj.

“As many as 352 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and four in Vasant Kunj are on sale under the scheme, while 276 EWS flats in Dwarka's Manglapuri area are on offer,” statement said.

Live TV