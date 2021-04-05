DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard Naval ships from enemy missile attack

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology which will protect naval ships against enemy missile attack.

Defence Laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ), a DRDO laboratory, has indigenously developed three variants of this critical technology, namely Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium-Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR) meeting Indian Navy's qualitative requirements.

DRDO said it has also gained the expertise to meet the futuristic threats from adversaries, which is a unique technology not available from outside. The technology is being given to industries for production in large quantities, it said.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar has applauded DRDO efforts in developing strategically important technology indigenously in a short span and cleared for bulk production, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry for the achievement, it said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman, DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of teams involved in indigenous development of this vital technology to safeguard Indian Naval ships, it added.

DRDO has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard the naval ships against enemy missile attack. The three variants namely Short Range Chaff Rocket, Medium Range Chaff Rocket, and Long Range Chaff Rocket met Indian Navy’s qualitative requirements. #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/T1RVu3elaK — DRDO (@DRDO_India) April 5, 2021

"Successful development of Advanced Chaff Technology by DL Jodhpur is one more step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'", DRDO said

Recently, the Indian Navy conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship and found the performance satisfactory.

Chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy's radar and RF missile seekers.

"The importance of this development lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy`s missiles for the safety of our ships," the DRDO stated.

