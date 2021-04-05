हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard Naval ships from enemy missile attack

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology which will protect naval ships against enemy missile attack.  

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard Naval ships from enemy missile attack

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology which will protect naval ships against enemy missile attack.

Defence Laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ), a DRDO laboratory, has indigenously developed three variants of this critical technology, namely Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium-Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR) meeting Indian Navy's qualitative requirements. 

DRDO said it has also gained the expertise to meet the futuristic threats from adversaries, which is a unique technology not available from outside. The technology is being given to industries for production in large quantities, it said.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar has applauded DRDO efforts in developing strategically important technology indigenously in a short span and cleared for bulk production, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry for the achievement, it said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman, DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of teams involved in indigenous development of this vital technology to safeguard Indian Naval ships, it added.

"Successful development of Advanced Chaff Technology by DL Jodhpur is one more step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'", DRDO said

Recently, the Indian Navy conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship and found the performance satisfactory.

Chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy's radar and RF missile seekers.

"The importance of this development lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy`s missiles for the safety of our ships," the DRDO stated. 

DRDO has also gained the expertise to meet the futuristic threats from adversaries, which is a unique technology not available from outside. The technology is being given to industries for production in large quantities. 

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G. Ashok Kumar has applauded the DRDO efforts in developing strategically important technology indigenously in a short span and cleared for bulk production.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DRDODefence MinistryRajnath SinghChaff technologymissile strikeguided missilesAdvanced chaff technology
Next
Story

Puducherry goes to polls tomorrow: Security arrangements include 105 flying squads, 35 video surveillance teams

Must Watch

PT11M44S

COVID-19: India records over 1 lakh cases in 24 hours for first time