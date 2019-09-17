close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO

DRDO's unmanned aircraft Rustom 2 crashes in Karnataka's Chitradurga

The Defence Research Development Organisation's (DRDO's) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Rustom-II crashed at Jodi Chikkana Halli in Karnataka's Chitradurga District on Tuesday morning. The aircraft's test flight was underway at Challakere Aeronautical Test Range, an outdoor testing and evaluating facility of the DRDO, when the incident took place. No injuries have been reported so far.

DRDO&#039;s unmanned aircraft Rustom 2 crashes in Karnataka&#039;s Chitradurga

BENGALURU: The Defence Research Development Organisation's (DRDO's) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Rustom-II crashed at Jodi Chikkana Halli in Karnataka's Chitradurga District on Tuesday morning. The aircraft's test flight was underway at Challakere Aeronautical Test Range, an outdoor testing and evaluating facility of the DRDO, when the incident took place. No injuries have been reported so far.

Live TV

The DRDO had first displayed Rustom 2 at Defexp-2014 in the national capital and successfully flew the aircraft at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga for the first time in February 2018. 

Rustom-II is a medium-altitude, longendurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle at Rustom aircraft will replace the Heron UAVs in service with the Indian armed forces.

This is a developing story

Tags:
DRDOrustom 2aircraft crash
Next
Story

Heavy rains unleash mayhem in Madhya Pradesh, Red Alert issued for several districts

Must Watch

PT13M7S

Watch: Top 50 news of the day