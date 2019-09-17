DRDO's unmanned aircraft Rustom 2 crashes in Karnataka's Chitradurga

BENGALURU: The Defence Research Development Organisation's (DRDO's) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Rustom-II crashed at Jodi Chikkana Halli in Karnataka's Chitradurga District on Tuesday morning. The aircraft's test flight was underway at Challakere Aeronautical Test Range, an outdoor testing and evaluating facility of the DRDO, when the incident took place. No injuries have been reported so far.

The DRDO had first displayed Rustom 2 at Defexp-2014 in the national capital and successfully flew the aircraft at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga for the first time in February 2018.

Rustom-II is a medium-altitude, longendurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle at Rustom aircraft will replace the Heron UAVs in service with the Indian armed forces.

