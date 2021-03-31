DTC Recruitment 2021: Apply for post of Medical Officer, check eligibility, last date

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) released a recruitment notification for the post of Senior Medical Officer and Medical Officer on a contract basis for a period of one year which is extendable on the basis of the candidate's performance.

The last date to submit the applications is April 3, 2021. A total of five vacant posts are available, two posts for Senior Medical Officer, while three for Medical Officer.

Read further for more details:

How to apply:

Certified aspirants can apply for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 03 April 2021. Candidates need to send the application form to the address mentioned below:

Manager, DTC Headquarters, I.P Estate, New Delhi–110002.

Eligible candidates are requested to submit their applications along with self-attested copies of Educational qualification, address proof, and other relevant documents.

Educational Qualification:

Aspirants need to be of medical background, holding an MBBS degree from a recognised university with a minimum working experience of 10 years. Post Graduate degree or diploma in medicine & surgery.

Age limit:

35 years (Relaxation in the case of OBC/SC/ST)

It should be noted that no application fee is needed for this recruitment. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.

