DU Admission 2022: Spot round registration begins TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU Admission 2022 for the Spot round will begin today, November 21. Candidates will be allowed to apply for the DU Spot round admissions as per the vacant seats from 10 am today. Candidates may apply through the DU's official website, admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates must go into their DU portals and apply via the "Spot admission" option in order to move forward with the spot round of admissions. On November 20, DU announced a list of the vacant seats for the DU spot round. According to the media reports, some seats in DU's top colleges are unfilled. In BSc (Hons) Physics courses in colleges like Kirori Mal and Ramjas, 13 seats are unfilled. Similar vacancies exist in many courses at Hansraj College. Science classroom seats are generally empty. After the first three CSAS entrance rounds, DU has produced a list of courses accessible in college. Candidates could only choose one program for the spot round.

DU UG Spot Round Admission 2022: Important Dates

Declaration of vacant seats November 20, 2022 Apply for first spot admission round November 21, 10 AM to November 22, 4.59 PM Declaration of first spot allocation list November 23, 2022, 5 PM Candidates to accept the allocated list November 24, 10 AM to November 25, 4.59 PM College to verify and approve admission November 24, 10 AM to November 26, 4.59 PM Last date of online payment of admission fee November 27, 2022 4.59 PM

DU Today is the first day of the spot round admissions process, and candidates have until November 22 at 4:59 p.m. to submit their applications. Students will be admitted based on their program-specific merit, priority order, and availability. According to the schedule for the spot admission round, DU will announce the first spot allocation on November 23, 2022, and the candidates who will be assigned seats must continue with the admissions procedure.