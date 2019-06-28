DU cut off list 2019: Delhi University releases first list for UG admissions, 99% for Political Science in Hindu college

DU Admission 2019 | Several colleges associated with the University of Delhi announced their first cut off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Thursday night. The Hindu College has pegged the cut off highest for this year at 99 per cent for admission to BA Honours (Political Science), followed by Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College with a 98.75 per cent cut off for BA Programme and BA Honours (Psychology).

Sri Ram College of Commerce has pegged its cut off at 98.5 per cent for admissions to BCom Honours, while the cut off for Economic Honours remained unchanged from last year at 98.75 per cent.

Hindu College has also set the highest cut-off for science courses at 98.3 per cent for Physics Honours and 97.75 for Statistics Honours and Mathematics among other colleges.

For Computer science, Dyal Singh College's set its first cut off at 98.33 per cent and Daulat Ram College pegged its cut off at 97.6 per cent for Physics Honours, which are among the university's highest cut-offs.

Miranda House has set its cut off for BA English Honours at 97.5 per cent for general category.

As per news agency PTI, as many as 3,67,895 candidates had registered on the varsity's admission portal till the last date of registration.

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of the fee for first cut-off list based admission will be done from June 28 to July 1 (except Sunday).

Over 17,000 male candidates and more than 16,000 female candidates applied for admission under the Scheduled Caste quota.

This year, the university has given a 10 per cent increase in the seats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

The second cut-off list for undergraduate courses will be announced on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20, as per official press release.

To check the cut off list for admission to UG courses at Delhi University, go to its official website at du.ac.in/adm2019/#_admission-info-corner