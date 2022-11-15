DU NCWEB Special cut-off 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at ncweb.du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi will publish the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) special cut-off 2022 today, November 15. The DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 can be found on the website ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. For certain B.A. and B.Com programme combinations, the cut-off will be made public. From November 16 to 17, chosen applicants may submit an application for admission using the DU NCWEB special cut-off. The college will conclude admission approvals in accordance with the exceptional cut-off until November 18. The deadline for candidate payments is November 19. To guarantee their acceptance, candidates must pay the admission fee before the deadline.

The candidate's course-by-course cut-off marks for various colleges will be included in the special DU NCWEB cut-off 2022. The cut-off will determine whether applicants are qualified for admission. The NCWEB, University of Delhi only accepts female applicants who reside in the NCT of Delhi for admission to its undergraduate and graduate programmes. Candidates must also submit documentation of their domicile at the time of admission.

DU NCWEB 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link

BA/ BCom programme-wise cut-off list will be displayed on the screen

Search your name in the cut-off list using the shortcut (ctrl+f) key

Download NCWEB's third cut-off list, and take a printout for further reference.

The fourth cutoff for the DU NCWEB for 2022 will be released on November 22. The deadline for candidate payments for the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off is November 26. On November 29, the fifth DU NCWEB cut-off will be released. For candidates in the SC, ST, and OBC categories, a special drive cut-off will be made public on December 6.