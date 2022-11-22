DU UG Admission 2022 spot round registration ends TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU is scheduled to close the spot round registration today, November 22. Candidates who are worried should be aware that the registration period for the DU Spot round of admission began on November 21 at 10 am and concludes tonight. To apply, candidates must visit the DU's official website atadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates must log in to the official website in order to apply through the "Spot admission" option that is listed on the homepage. Spot admission is being conducted using the list of open seats from the DU spot round, which was published on November 20. There are still seats available in colleges like Kirori Mal and Ramjas, Hansraj, as shown by the list.

DU Admission 2022: Schedule

Declaration of vacant seats November 20, 2022 Apply for first spot admission round November 21, 10 AM to November 22, 4.59 PM Declaration of first spot allocation list November 23, 2022, 5 PM Candidates to accept the allocated list November 24, 10 AM to November 25, 4.59 PM College to verify and approve admission November 24, 10 AM to November 26, 4.59 PM Last date of online payment of admission fee November 27, 2022 4.59 PM

DU UG Admission 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of Delhi University on du.ac.inor admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, scroll down to the Latest@DU section

Click on link which reads, "Vacant Seat Matrix - Spot Admission Round I - CSAS - 2022 and PDF will open up on screen

Go through the details mentioned on it

Download the PDF and take its printout for future reference

Candidates may apply through November 22 at 4:59 p.m. as part of the DU Spot round admissions process. Students will be admitted based on their program-specific merit, priority order, and availability.