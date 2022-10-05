NewsIndia
DUSSHERA 2022

Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police uses ‘RAVANA’ motif to make Mumbaikars aware of helmet safety rules- WATCH

Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police is earning praise online for their creative Ravana-related video to spread awareness about wearing a helmet.

Oct 05, 2022
  • The nine-day Navratri celebration concludes today with Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi
  • Mumbai Police took advantage of the chance to promote road safety by sharing a clever post on Ravana
  • The video has received over 11,800 likes and more than 100,000 views

Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police uses ‘RAVANA’ motif to make Mumbaikars aware of helmet safety rules- WATCH

Dussehra 2022: The nine-day Navratri celebration, during which each form of Goddess Durga is worshipped, concludes today with Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi. The celebration, which celebrates good triumphing over evil, is wildly popular across the nation. One of the great attractions of Dussehra is the execution and burning of Meghnad, Kumbhakaran, and Ravana's life-size effigies.

Mumbai Police took advantage of the chance to promote road safety by sharing a clever post on Ravana, and online users are praising them for their originality. "Spare a thought for your safety, for you don't have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe Dussehra," read the caption of the video. In the video, a man dressed as Ravana makes a case for the value of helmet use in preventing accidents. You're sure to think about it after seeing it, and you might be inspired to raise awareness of it.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has received over 11,800 likes and more than 100,000 views. The Mumbai Police's original concept to promote road safety was praised by many as well. A user commented, “Superb, perfect message by Ravan”. While another user wrote, “Very creative..hats off.

