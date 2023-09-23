DUSU Election 2023 Result: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, NSUI Gets VP role

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), supported by the RSS, won the recently conducted Delhi University Students' Union election. As of the 16th round of counting, the ABVP won the three positions: President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

Conversely, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) bagged one position, specifically, the vice president role.

These elections, which took place after a three-year hiatus, aim to select the members of Delhi University's primary student body. The final results were announced today.

The voting process for the four crucial DUSU positions occurred across 52 colleges and departments, employing electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Meanwhile, college union voting relied on paper ballots. Throughout the latest round of counting, the ABVP and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), affiliated with the Congress party, maintained their positions as the leading contenders.