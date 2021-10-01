E-commerce Leader, Assiduus Global Seamlessly Addresses Escalating Festive Season Logistics, Helps Brands Accelerate Growth

Over the last year and a half, the world economy and supply chains have witnessed global trials. From a global pandemic to natural calamities, from material unavailability to unprecedented labour shortage, we have seen a lot of upheavals.

However, there has been one invariable that continues to haunt businesses - struggles with logistics - negotiating terms and conditions, work out pricing, acute driver scarcities, extreme port congestion, anomalous freight rates, government regulations which have finally had a massive impact on world economies.

With the festive season approaching at breakneck speed, there has been the dire need for supply chain and distribution companies to transform their logistical arms from being just transportation and manpower facilitators to strengthening and optimising sale, inventory management and in the end, last-mile delivery to consumers.

While in India, there are several companies that provide efficient last mile delivery services, keeping India's mounting population and intensifying consumer demands in mind, during the festive season, they face enormous brunt.

Assiduus Global, one of the world's fastest growing cross-border, multi-platform E-commerce supply chain and distribution companies, has been at the forefront of this transformation.

With the holidays and festive season in India right around the corner, consumer demand is through the roof. Also, there is the added stress of on-time, one day or rapid delivery via Amazon Prime fulfilment or same day delivery in cities during the festive period. This necessitates appropriate inventory management and foolproof logistical support.

One of Assiduus’ key strengths is to identify the right logistics partner and collaborate with them to create a unified process for clients and leverage the vendor’s effectiveness in the respective geography.

When it comes to logistics, Assiduus partners with the top-rated logistics vendors in that country. They are able to provide their clients the best optimal logistical solutions through their vast global partner network. The client does not have to worry about identifying logistics vendors, pricing, fulfillment etc.

Assiduus Global also employs its patent-pending technology for seamless inventory management, not just for their own private label brands but for all brands they help sell and scale across global E-commerce marketplaces.

This way, Assiduus and its client brands benefit from smoother workflows, better organization and more sophisticated automation in inventory management and logistics. Superior in support, technology and responsiveness, Assiduus has been constantly achieving consistent, verifiable results and ROI.

Assiduus' tech empowers them by creating a blueprint where each component in the logistics model stays focused, reduces costs and moves quickly and efficiently resulting in higher consumer satisfaction. Assiduus’ global analytics technology integrates with Amazon API where it extracts information on keywords being searched.

Assiduus provides revenue projections and maps inventory management based on which manufacturing is planned in a way that there is no excess stock.

When it comes to labeling and packaging, each marketplace has its own set of requirements. Specific requirements also count for products that are sold in packs or what in E-commerce terms is known as product bundling. Assiduus warehouses are equipped to take care of these requirements across various product categories.

With several warehouses across the country, Assiduus expedites numerous deliveries at any point in time and fulfils on-time delivery. This also significantly lowers shipping costs, increases productivity and boosts performance.

When it comes to logistics and supply chain on the E-com front, volumetric weights of packages matter. The tech allows the team to map optimum storage for inventory. Assiduus understands volumetric weights of packages and plans their inventory accordingly from an automated centralized dashboard. This gives Assiduus an edge over other companies in the market, something that also empowers them to effortlessly deliver products and fulfil demands without difficulty, particularly when order volumes are through the sky and generate value for client brands at a crucial point in the supply chain.

The festive season is right at our doorstep and if you are looking for a cross-border, multi-platform partner to scale your brand across the world, join forces with an influential supply chain and distribution partner to automate and optimize your business operations and facilitate future growth.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)