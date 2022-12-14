EAM Jaishankar discusses India’s G20 Presidency with UNGA President Csaba Korosi in New York

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar landed in the US today for a two-day visit to preside over two high-level ministerial signature events of India’s ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council on December 14 and 15. EAM Jaishankar met United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi in New York and discussed India’s G20 Presidency goals and the importance of reformed multilateralism. The external affairs minister was received by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, ambassador Ruchira Kamboj. Jaishankar will be chairing signature events at the UN, alongside bilaterals and significant side events.

"Glad to meet @UN_PGA. Csaba Korosi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals, and the importance of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Also read: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Canadian FM, discuss China’s growing military presence in Indo-Pacific region

The High-Level Ministerial Open Debate on December 14 is on the theme of "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" [NORMS] and the High-Level Briefing on December 15 is on "Global Approach to Counter Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward." Both these themes have been key priorities for India during its current tenure at the UN Security Council.

In an earlier release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said the primary focus of the Open Debate on Reformed Multilateralism is to encourage all Member States to seriously address the pressing need for reforms in the global governance multilateral architecture, including the long-standing reforms of the UN Security Council. The meeting will also witness briefings by the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly, MEA added.

Separately, the High-Level Briefing on Counter-Terrorism will seek to promote consensus amongst Council Members on the broad principles of a global counter-terror architecture and aim to further build upon the Delhi Declaration adopted during the Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee held on 28-30 October in Mumbai and New Delhi.

During the visit, EAM will also be unveiling Mahatma Gandhi’s Bust at the premises of the UN Headquarters. The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, will be the first Gandhi sculpture that will be installed at the UN Headquarters. Minster Jaishankar will also launch a "Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers."

"It may be noted that during India's August 2021 Presidency of the UN Security Council, a resolution was adopted unanimously on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers," the MEA said. Jaishankar is also expected to hold discussions with the UN Secretary-General.

(With inputs from ANI)